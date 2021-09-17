The Bangor Rams overcame a tough opponent and 20+ members of the team in quarantine following a positive COVID case and contact tracing to defeat Scarborough 37-36 Friday night.

Bangor (3-0) led 24-16 in the second half before the Red Storm stormed back to take a 30-24 lead in the 4th quarter.

The Rams retook the lead at 31-30 with 5:30 left in the fourth and eventually scored the winning TD in the game's final moments.

Elsewhere on Friday night, it was the Messalonskee Eagles earning a 2nd-consecutive win as they downed the Brewer Witches 26-7 at Doyle Field in Brewer.

Messaalonskee, whose back-to-back wins have come on the heels of a 22-game losing streak that lasted from 2017-2021, took advantage of some stellar special teams play. The Eagles returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the first half and had a punt return TD in the second half.

With the loss, Brewer falls to 0-3.

Other scores from Friday night: