With Nearly Half The Team In Quarantine, Bangor Scores 1pt Win [Scores]
The Bangor Rams overcame a tough opponent and 20+ members of the team in quarantine following a positive COVID case and contact tracing to defeat Scarborough 37-36 Friday night.
Bangor (3-0) led 24-16 in the second half before the Red Storm stormed back to take a 30-24 lead in the 4th quarter.
The Rams retook the lead at 31-30 with 5:30 left in the fourth and eventually scored the winning TD in the game's final moments.
Elsewhere on Friday night, it was the Messalonskee Eagles earning a 2nd-consecutive win as they downed the Brewer Witches 26-7 at Doyle Field in Brewer.
Messaalonskee, whose back-to-back wins have come on the heels of a 22-game losing streak that lasted from 2017-2021, took advantage of some stellar special teams play. The Eagles returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the first half and had a punt return TD in the second half.
With the loss, Brewer falls to 0-3.
Other scores from Friday night:
- Foxcroft Academy def. Freeport, 28-12
- Leavitt def Wells 41-0
- Mattanawcook def. Stearns, 56-26
- MDI def. Orono, 60-20
- Morse def Mount View 46-14
- Oxford Hills def. Skowhegan, 27-13
- Poland def. Belfast, 27-13
- Waterville def. Camden Hills, 74-54
- Windham def. Lawrence, 27-6