Women’s Hockey Sweeps BU – Win Saturday 3-2

It was a productive weekend for the Maine Women's Hockey Team, as the Black Bears swept the Boston University Terriers, winning Saturday afternoon 3-2.

Maine scored twice in the 1st Period. Their 1st goal was a short-handed goal! While killing off a BU power play, Mira Seregely scored, assisted by Alyssa Wruble and Nicole Pateman. The goal came midway through the 1st Period, at 9:58.

Then with just 2:09 left in the Period, Maine scored on a power play! Luisa Welcke lit the lamp, assisted by Seregely and Elise Morphy to make it 2-0.

BU drew within 1 goal in the 2nd Period, on Madison Cardacci's goal with 2:58 gone.

Luisa Welcke scored with 6:23 gone in the 3rd Period to give Maine a 3-1 lead. Her goal was unassisted.

BU would score once again, at the 9:08 mark on a goal by Julia Nearis assisted by Haylee Blinkhorn and Tamara Giaquinto. But they would draw no closer.

Maine was 1-3 on the power play, while BU was 0-2.

The teams were even in shots on goal with 31 each.

Jorden Mattison picked up the win in net for the Black Bears recording 29 saves. Callie Shanahan was in goal for the Terriers with 28 saves.

Maine is now 11-10-0 overall and 8-6-0 in Hockey East. Boston University is 6-12-0 overall and 5-9-0 in Hockey East. Maine is now tied for 4th in Hockey East, tied with Boston College and UConn.

Maine now has a lengthy break, as they don't return to the ice until January 5th and 6th when they play Hockey East rival Boston College in Massachusetts at 6 p.m. each night.