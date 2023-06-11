Yanks Broadcaster John Sterling Hit by Foul Ball, Continues Commentary

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York's 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night and continued his commentary,

“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far,” Sterling said on the air.

Seconds later, he added: “So once again, it’ll be a 3-2.”

Sterling, 84, returned to the booth Tuesday after missing 23 games. He came down with bronchitis after missing two games to attend the college graduation of his triplets.