Yanks turn third triple play in month, beat A’s 2-1 [VIDEO]

The New York Yankees turned their record-tying third triple play this season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Gary Sánchez spoiled Sean Manaea’s gem with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Loaisiga (7-2) and Lucas Luetge turned a 2-1 lead over to Chapman.

Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder walked, and Sean Murphy grounded to Gio Urshela, who stepped on third and threw to DJ LeMahieu. The second baseman relayed the ball to first to get Murphy by a step.

New York also turned a triple play Thursday in Buffalo against the Blue Jays and also had one May 21 against the Chicago White Sox. Chapman’s 16th save sent Oakland to its first road series loss this season after eight wins and a split.