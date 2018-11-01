Zach Tubbs Of Hermon Wins Athlete Of The Week Honors

Hermon Hawks fullback Zach Tubbs has been named First National Bank High School Athlete of the Week after rushing for two touchdowns in the Hawks' 41-0 shutout against Oceanside last Friday.

Tubbs, who won with 36 percent of the vote, was thrown into a larger role after running back River Mullen suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter.

He rushed for 154 yards, helping lead the Hawks' to their first postseason win in program history.

Hermon will take on Winslow in the semifinals on Friday.

Other nominees this week included Caitlin MacPherson of Ellsworth, Cole Steeves of MCI, Erin Gerbi of Orono, Connor DeMerchant of Presque Isle and Katie Levesque of Central Aroostook.