1 Mainer Qualifies for Olympics; 1 Mainer Just Misses
Sanford native Rachel Schneider qualified for the Tokyo Summer Olympics on Monday night, finishing 3rd in the 5000 Meter race, while Lewiston native Isaiah Harris just missed qualifying, finishing 4th in the 800 Meters.
Schneider who attended Georgetown University finished with a time of 15:29.56, with the top 3 finishers qualifying. Elise Cranny finished first with a time of 15:27.81 with Karissa Schweizer finishing 2nd with a time of 15:28.11.
Schneider is also attempting to qualify for the 10,000 Meters at Tokyo. That race will take place Saturday, June 26.
Lewiston's Isaiah Harris just missed qualifying, as his time of 1:44.58 was just behind the 3rd place finisher, Bryce Hoppel who had a time of 1:44.14.
