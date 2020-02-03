The Morning Line
The Drive
LATEST POSTS
Drive Poll - Red Sox All-Time Team: Manager and DH
The team so far: P - Pedro Martinez; C - Carlton Fisk; 1B - Jimmie Foxx; 2B - Bobby Doerr; 3B - Wade Boggs; SS - Nomar Garciaparra; OF - Ted Williams; OF - Carl Yastrzemski; OF - Jim Rice.
Chad Finn On How To Get Creative With Coverage Amid COVID-19
The Boston Globe's sports media writer joined The Drive on Thursday to talk about the creative challenges of covering sports at a time when there are no active sports to cover.
A. Sherrod Blakely On Uncertain Times After COVID-19 Exposure
A. Sherrod Blakely recounts his 16-or-17 days of self-isolation following the postponement of the NBA season and says he's had little thought towards work or the Boston Celtics.
Drive Poll - Red Sox All-Time Team: Outfield
This is where it gets cutthroat in our Red Sox All-Time team. So many great names, yet you can only pick three. Who are you taking? Who gets left off?
Social Distancing with Chris Ewing and Brian Sullivan
Normally we shoot the breeze with these guys on Wednesday's, but under the current circumstances, we had to adapt a little.
Drive Poll - Red Sox All-Time Team: 3rd Base & Shortstop
The team so far: P - Pedro Martinez; C - Carlton Fisk; 1B - Jimmie Foxx; 2B - Bobby Doerr
Mt. Rushmore Month: UMaine, Bucksport, Old Town & Presque Isle
Help us kick off Mt. Rushmore month at The Ticket by crowning the faces of our first four programs - The University of Maine, Bucksport H.S., Old Town H.S. and Presque Isle H.S. Man, woman, boy, girl, coach or player, they're all on the ballots. Which four do you believe have the greatest achie…
Covering Sports And More With Sierra Goodwill
We talked quarantine, Marcus Smart and his recovery from COVID-19, and the Patriots off-season moves
Sickness, Injury, Or Other In Truth Or Throck
The theme is about players who were sick or injured and had to miss part of a game. Can you figure out which one is real?
Looking Back at Tom Brady's 6 Super Bowl Wins With the Patriots
Tom Brady helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, tying the Pittsburgh Stealers for most World Championship victories. Let's take a look back at them.
HS Hoops Round 3 Voting Results
The results from the third round of voting to find out who you pick as the best player in Maine high school basketball history are in.
Will Patriots Be Part Of Expanded NFL Playoffs In 2020?
NFL owners agreed to the new 14-team playoff format on Tuesday afternoon, which lead to the question, will the Pats be one of the seven AFC teams competing in the 2020 postseason?
Drive Poll - Red Sox All-Time Team: 1st Base & 2nd Base
Two Positions are set, with Pedro on the mound and Fisk behind the plate.
ESPN Is Premiering Its Epic Michael Jordan Documentary Early
With no live sports, ESPN is turning to movies.