2022 New England Patriots Schedule
Are you ready for some football? Here is the 2022 New England Patriots' schedule including preseason games.
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff
|Preseason
|Thursday
|11-Aug
|New York Giants
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|19-Aug
|Carolina Panthers
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|26-Aug
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 p.m.
|Regular Season
|Sunday
|11-Sep
|at Miami Dolphins
|1 p.m.
|Sunday
|18-Sep
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1 p.m.
|Sunday
|25-Sep
|Baltimore Ravens
|1 p.m.
|Sunday
|2-Oct
|at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 p.m.
|Sunday
|9-Oct
|Detroit Lions
|1 p.m.
|Sunday
|16-Oct
|at Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m. **
|Monday
|24-Oct
|Chicago Bears
|8:15 p.m. **
|Sunday
|30-Oct
|at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m. **
|Sunday
|6-Nov
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m.**
|Sunday
|13-Nov
|BYE WEEK
|Sunday
|20-Nov
|New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.**
|Thursday
|24-Nov
|at Minnesota Vikings
|8:20 p.m. **
|Thursday
|1-Dec
|at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 p.m.
|Monday
|12-Dec
|at Arizona Cardinals
|8:15 p.m.
|Sunday
|18-Dec
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 p.m. **
|Saturday
|24-Dec
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m.**
|Sunday
|1-Jan
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 p.m.**
|TBD
|January 7 or January 8
|at Buffalo Bills
|TBD
Most of the games from October 16th times are subject to change **
