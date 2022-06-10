2022 New England Patriots Schedule

Are you ready for some football? Here is the 2022 New England Patriots' schedule including preseason games.

DayDateOpponentKickoff
Preseason
Thursday11-AugNew York Giants7 p.m.
Friday19-AugCarolina Panthers7 p.m.
Friday26-Augat Las Vegas Raiders8:15 p.m.
Regular Season 
Sunday11-Sepat Miami Dolphins1 p.m.
Sunday18-Sepat Pittsburgh Steelers1 p.m.
Sunday25-SepBaltimore Ravens1 p.m.
Sunday2-Octat Green Bay Packers4:25 p.m.
Sunday9-OctDetroit Lions1 p.m.
Sunday16-Octat Cleveland Browns1 p.m. **
Monday24-OctChicago Bears8:15 p.m. **
Sunday30-Octat New York Jets1:00 p.m. **
Sunday6-NovIndianapolis Colts1:00 p.m.**
Sunday13-NovBYE WEEK
Sunday20-NovNew York Jets1:00 p.m.**
Thursday24-Novat Minnesota Vikings8:20 p.m. **
Thursday1-Decat Buffalo Bills8:15 p.m.
Monday12-Decat Arizona Cardinals8:15 p.m.
Sunday18-Decat Las Vegas Raiders8:20 p.m. **
Saturday24-DecCincinnati Bengals1:00 p.m.**
Sunday1-JanMiami Dolphins1:00 p.m.**
TBDJanuary 7 or January 8at Buffalo BillsTBD

Most of the games from October 16th times are subject to change **

