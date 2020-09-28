A Managerial Search Is Underway After Disappointing Year For Sox

Sunday marked the end of the Red Sox 2020 season, and a colossally disappointing one at that. The Sox finished in the basement of the AL East for the 4th time since 2012. To put that in context, Boston finished in last place in the division just once from 1933-2011.

Sunday also marked the last game Ron Roenicke will manage in a Red Sox uniform, with the organization turning their attention towards a managerial search as the off season commences.

One name that has been bandied about would be that of former manager Alex Cora, who was fired from the position last February in the aftermath of the Houston Astros' cheating scandal, for which he was a key player in.

Chaim Bloom has talked around the possibility of Cora returning to his former duties in Boston, and Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe joined The Drive on Monday to discuss whether or not a Cora reunion could be in the cards.