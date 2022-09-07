ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 Sports Anchor Dave Peck Leaving

ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 Sports Anchor Dave Peck who also serves as co-host of the Morning Roast on 92.9 The Ticket is leaving to head back to Connecticut.

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

Peck who has been in Bangor since August 24, 2020, will be leaving on September 12, 2022. He will be heading to become a news and sports reporter at NBC Connecticut. He will be joining WABI alumni Taylor Kinzler and Caitlin Burchill who work at the station.

When asked what his favorite part of being a reporter/sports director in the Bangor area, Peck said it was how close-knit everyone was. He would see the same people at the various games and was able to develop relationships with them.

He also commented that one of his favorite stories in his time in Bangor was the "Cooper Flagg/Nokomis Warriors - Brewer Witches "Rivalry". He loved playing Cooper one on one, even though he was completely owned!