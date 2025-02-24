Alex Bregman hits a 2-run homer and gets 3 hits in his spring debut with the Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer as part of a three-hit day in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bregman also had a single in the first inning and a double off the fence in the fourth. The two-time All-Star signed a $120 million, three-year deal with Boston this month after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old slugger hit .260 with 26 homers last season and won his first Gold Glove at third base. His defensive position is in question with the Red Sox, but he was at the hot corner against the Blue Jays.

Note - Monday's Spring Training game against the New York Yankees has been moved to 4 p.m. on February 24th because of the expected rain showers early Monday in Florida.

