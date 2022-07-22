American Legion State Tournament to Be Played July 23-27 at Husson University
The Top 4 American Legion Teams from the North and South will meet at Husson University beginning on Saturday July 23rd in the 2022 American Legion State Baseball Tournament.
The Top 4 Teams are
North
- Queen City (Hampden/Brewer)
- Trenton
- Bangor
- Quirk Motor City
South
- Skowhegan
- Franklin County (Farmington)
- Bessey Motors (Oxford Hills)
- Augusta
The schedule of the double-elimination tournament is below
Saturday July 23
- Game 1 - Trenton vs. Bessey Motors 9 a.m.
- Game 2 - Franklin County vs. Bangor 12 Noon
- Game 3 - Skowhegan vs. Quirk Motor City 3 p.m.
- Game 4 - Queen City vs. Augusta 6 p.m.
Sunday July 24
- Game 5 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 9 a.m.
- Game 6 - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 12 p.m.
- Game 7 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 3 p.m.
- Game 8 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 6 p.m.
Monday July 25
- Game 9 - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7 1 p.m.
- Game 10 - Winner Game 5 v. Loser Game 8 4 p.m.
- Game 11 - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 7 p.m.
Tuesday July 26
- Game 12 - Winner Game 9 or 10 vs. Loser Game 11 4 p.m.
- Game 13 - Winner Game 9 or 10 vs. Winner Game 11 7 p.m.
- Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary
Wednesday July 27
- Game 14 - Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 4 p.m.
- Game 15 - Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (If necessary 30 minutes after Game 14
Get our free mobile app
30 Celebrities That are Red Sox Fans
There are many celebrities that are a part of the Red Sox Nation! Some have season tickets while you may see some at only a couple of games every year.