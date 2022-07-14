Another D-1 School Offers Cooper Flagg a Full Scholarship

Newport Maine basketball sensation Cooper Flagg is going to have a hard decision where to attend college in 3 years, after yet another Division 1 school offered him a full scholarship.

West Virginia

Duke

University of Michigan

UCLA

University of Iowa

University of Albany

Bryant University

University of Maine

Cooper was welcomed back to Maine and Nokomis Wednesday night with about 100 people and firetrucks escorting him to Nokomis High School.

Flagg helped lead the USA U-17 team to the Gold Medal in Spain. He averaged 19.6 minutes per game with 10 rebounds, 9.3 points per game, 2.9 blocked shots and 2.4 steals per game. Although many thought Cooper should have been chosen as the MVP of the Tournament, he was selected to the All-Star Five