Bangor 8-10 Are District 3 Champions

The Bangor 8-10 All-Stars are the District 3 Champions and will play in the Maine State Championship starting on July 23rd at Westbrook.

The Bangor All-Stars will play the District 4 Champion on the 23rd at 3:30 p.m. in the double elimination tournament.

The Bangor 8-10 All Star Team is coached by Travis Noyes assisted by Ben Guite and Aaron Prill. Team members include

Drew Harvey

Max Prill

Carter Vanidestine

Sam Kenney

Max Noyes

Corbin Smith

Cooper Sproul

Ryker Gifford

Liam Herbine

Bentley Buck

Colby Caron

Max Guite

Seb Prill

Best of luck in the State Tournament!

