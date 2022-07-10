Bangor 8-10 Are District 3 Champions

Photo Ashley Smith

The Bangor 8-10 All-Stars are the District 3 Champions and will play in the Maine State Championship starting on July 23rd at Westbrook.

The Bangor All-Stars will play the District 4 Champion on the 23rd at 3:30 p.m. in the double elimination tournament.

The Bangor 8-10 All Star Team is coached by Travis Noyes assisted by Ben Guite and Aaron Prill. Team members include

  • Drew Harvey
  • Max Prill
  • Carter Vanidestine
  • Sam Kenney
  • Max Noyes
  • Corbin Smith
  • Cooper Sproul
  • Ryker Gifford
  • Liam Herbine
  • Bentley Buck
  • Colby Caron
  • Max Guite
  • Seb Prill

Best of luck in the State Tournament!

If your team has won their District Championship please send the team photo, roster and coaches to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will feature them on the 929 The Ticket website.

