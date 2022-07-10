Bangor 8-10 Are District 3 Champions
The Bangor 8-10 All-Stars are the District 3 Champions and will play in the Maine State Championship starting on July 23rd at Westbrook.
The Bangor All-Stars will play the District 4 Champion on the 23rd at 3:30 p.m. in the double elimination tournament.
The Bangor 8-10 All Star Team is coached by Travis Noyes assisted by Ben Guite and Aaron Prill. Team members include
- Drew Harvey
- Max Prill
- Carter Vanidestine
- Sam Kenney
- Max Noyes
- Corbin Smith
- Cooper Sproul
- Ryker Gifford
- Liam Herbine
- Bentley Buck
- Colby Caron
- Max Guite
- Seb Prill
Best of luck in the State Tournament!
If your team has won their District Championship please send the team photo, roster and coaches to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will feature them on the 929 The Ticket website.