Bangor All-Stars on ESPN Monday Morning 9 a.m.
The Bangor All-Stars are taking on Middleboro Massachusetts this morning, August 8th at 9 a.m in the New England Regionals. The winner will advance to the title game on Thursday August 11th at 4 p.m. This morning's game is being broadcast on ESPN!
Check back later this morning as we will have a recap of the game on the website.
The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars, Maine's representatives in the Northeast Regional Championship beat Brattleboro, Vermont 3-0 Saturday morning, to advance in the Winner's Bracket.
Jacoby Harvey and Caden Karam combined to no-hit the Vermont team. Harvey went 5.1 innings, striking out 14 batters while walking just 3. Karam came on in relief, getting the final 2 outs, striking out 2 and walking 2.
Bangor had 3 hits in the game. Daxton Gifford, Nate O'Donnell, Kaleb Johnson, Thomas Fournier and Patrick Guite each had a single for Bangor.
Gifford and Fournier each drove in a run.
The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars won the Maine State Tournament on Saturday, July 30th and advanced to the New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut beginning on Saturday, August 6th.
The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include
- Oliver Mattei
- Thomas Fournier
- Gavin Hughes
- Jacoby Harvey
- Carter Catell
- Mason Bond
- Daxton Gifford
- Tyler Johnson
- Nate O'Donnell
- Kaleb Johnson
- Caden Karam
- Max Kenney
- Patrick Guite
The team is manage by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.
Bangor beat Augusta 10-0 in the State title game on July 30th
