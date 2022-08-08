Bangor All-Stars on ESPN Monday Morning 9 a.m.

Photo Dale Duff

The Bangor All-Stars are taking on Middleboro Massachusetts this morning, August 8th at 9 a.m in the New England Regionals. The winner will advance to the title game on Thursday August 11th at 4 p.m. This morning's game is being broadcast on ESPN!

The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars, Maine's representatives in the Northeast Regional Championship beat Brattleboro, Vermont 3-0 Saturday morning, to advance in the Winner's Bracket.

Jacoby Harvey and Caden Karam combined to no-hit the Vermont team. Harvey went 5.1 innings, striking out 14 batters while walking just 3. Karam came on in relief, getting the final 2 outs, striking out 2 and walking 2.

Bangor had 3 hits in the game. Daxton Gifford, Nate O'Donnell, Kaleb Johnson, Thomas Fournier and Patrick Guite each had a single for Bangor.

Gifford and Fournier each drove in a run.

The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars won the Maine State Tournament on Saturday, July 30th and advanced to the New England Regionals  in Bristol, Connecticut beginning on Saturday, August 6th.

Photo Dale Duff
The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include

  • Oliver Mattei
  • Thomas Fournier
  • Gavin Hughes
  • Jacoby Harvey
  • Carter Catell
  • Mason Bond
  • Daxton Gifford
  • Tyler Johnson
  • Nate O'Donnell
  • Kaleb Johnson
  • Caden Karam
  • Max Kenney
  • Patrick Guite

The team is manage by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.

Bangor beat Augusta 10-0 in the State title game on July 30th

