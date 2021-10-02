3 Tricks for Making Your Bangor, ME Business Stand Out

Small business owners in Bangor, Maine know their success depends on bringing in enough customers. And that depends on how well they utilize their marketing and advertising budget. If you’re a small business owner wondering how you can maximize the return on your investment, keep reading! We’ve got three tricks for how to use digital marketing services to make your small business in Bangor stand out.

Let’s get into our three tricks for making your business stand out with digital marketing! But first, let’s take a look at how many customers you could be reaching and how many competitors are out there.

How Does Bangor, ME Stack Up for Small Businesses?

Did you know that a whopping 82% of Bangor, ME’s 32k population has access to the internet at home? That’s a large audience of nearly 27,000 potential customers you could be reaching online right now. But if you haven’t invested in professional web design, SEO or social media marketing for your business, those potential customers might never see your business—or even know it exists. After all, there are more than 3,000 other small businesses registered in Bangor, so there’s a ton of competition out there. You need to stand out to get noticed, and your business’s web design and SEO can help you do just that!

Trick 1: Get a Professionally Designed Website With All the Bells and Whistles

If you don’t yet have a business website, one of the best things you can do for your Bangor, ME business is to get in touch with a local digital marketing company and invest in their website design and SEO services. Without question, a website is an essential step for any internet marketing or online marketing strategy.

A website acts as your business’s online storefront—it’s the cornerstone of your online presence and gives potential customers a place to:

Learn more about you and your business

Read about the products or services you provide

See your service area or store location

Get in touch with you and convert into a customer

Without a website, how are those potential customers going to find your business on Google? How will they know where to contact you? Short answer: They won’t, and they’ll go to one of your competitors, instead.

Consider working with a local digital marketing company that will give you more bang for your buck (compare web design quotes, if you want). Keep in mind that most digital marketing companies won’t build you a website and let you take it with you if you decide to go with another advertising agency down the line, so make sure to consider all your options and find the digital marketing company that’s best suited to your business.

That local digital marketing agency should offer a variety of digital marketing services focused on internet marketing and online marketing, including:

Web design

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Reputation monitoring

Social media management

PPC, SEM and other advertising options

If your chosen digital marketing agency can offer those digital marketing services, you can be confident all your bases are covered. However, web design and SEO services should be your two main focuses when getting started. Compare web design quotes (but remember that cheaper isn’t always better) and choose someone who offers SEO services to help you get ahead.

Trick 2: Try Social Media Marketing

Chances are, the majority of your ideal customers are active on some form of social media—Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat. You name it. So why not deliver your ads to them on a platform they’re familiar with and invested in? A local digital marketing agency can help you do just that.

Social media marketing is a great way to target your ideal customers and put your message directly on their feeds where they’re most likely to see and interact with it. It also allows you to interact with new and existing customers via your business page, where you can answer questions, respond to reviews, and post about upcoming sales or new products.

Finally, staying active on social media is a great way to boost your SEO services and take online marketing by the horns. If you haven’t added social media advertising to your internet marketing campaign, yet, it might just be the boost your Bangor, ME business needs to stand out from the crowd.

Trick 3: Work With a Local Digital Marketing Company That Knows Bangor

Any local digital marketing company or marketing agency you work with should be familiar with your local Bangor market. Consumer habits and market trends as they relate to online marketing and internet marketing tend to vary from city to city and state to state, so finding a digital marketing agency that knows Bangor will be invaluable to your business. That experience will allow them to:

Recommend products and services that fit your business’s long-term online marketing goals.

Apply digital marketing services that will appeal to your local audience.

Suggest improvements to your digital marketing campaign to help you get more leads.

Create a personalized marketing campaign, including professional website design, SEO services and reputation monitoring.

