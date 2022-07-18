Bangor JV Basketball Wins Inaugural Down East Show Down
The Bangor JV Girls won the Inaugural Down East Show Down played at Ellsworth High School and Middle School this past weekend. They defeated Brewer in the finals 38-24. The Tournament was put on by the Down East Family YMCA .
Bangor advanced to the finals by defeating #4 Washington Academy. In the other semifinals #2 Brewer beat #3 Sumner.
Ayzlynn Gifford of Bangor was named Player of the Game finishing with a game high 11 points.
Teams competing included Bangor, Brewer, Jonesport-Beals, Shead, Sumner and Wasahington Academy.
This coming weekend the Boys will be playing in Bucksport.
The Ellsworth Girls won the Varsity Tournament defeating MDI 68-26 in the finals.
Get our free mobile app
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years
Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.