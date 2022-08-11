Bangor’s Magical Summer Ride Comes to an End – Fall to Middleboro 10-1

The Bangor All-Stars magical summer ride came to an end on Thursday night, when they fell to Middleboro, Massachusetts 10-1 in the Northeast Regional Little League finals. Middleboro will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Bangor had beaten Middleboro 10-4 on Monday, August 8th.

Bangor was held to just 2 hits by the Middleboro pitchers. Jayden Murphy went 4.0 innings allowing 1 hit while striking out 9 and walking 3. Jacob Landers pitched the final 2.0 innings for Middleboro, allowing just 1 hit while striking out 5 and walking 1.

Bangor's lone hits came off the bats of Jacoby Harvey and Max Kenney.

Jacoby Harvey started for the Bangor All-Stars on the mound. He went 3.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 but walked 8 batters. Gavin Hughes came on in relief, throwing the final 2.2 innings. He was touched up for 6 runs, on 5 hit. He struck out 2 and walked 2 batters.

Jayden Murphy hit a home run for Middleboro and was 1-5 driving in 2 runs. Jacob Landers was 2-4 with a triple and drove in 3 runs.

The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include

Oliver Mattei

Thomas Fournier

Gavin Hughes

Jacoby Harvey

Carter Catell

Mason Bond

Daxton Gifford

Tyler Johnson

Nate O'Donnell

Kaleb Johnson

Caden Karam

Max Kenney

Patrick Guite

The team is managed by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.

