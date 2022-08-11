Bangor’s Magical Summer Ride Comes to an End – Fall to Middleboro 10-1
The Bangor All-Stars magical summer ride came to an end on Thursday night, when they fell to Middleboro, Massachusetts 10-1 in the Northeast Regional Little League finals. Middleboro will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Bangor had beaten Middleboro 10-4 on Monday, August 8th.
Bangor was held to just 2 hits by the Middleboro pitchers. Jayden Murphy went 4.0 innings allowing 1 hit while striking out 9 and walking 3. Jacob Landers pitched the final 2.0 innings for Middleboro, allowing just 1 hit while striking out 5 and walking 1.
Bangor's lone hits came off the bats of Jacoby Harvey and Max Kenney.
Jacoby Harvey started for the Bangor All-Stars on the mound. He went 3.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 but walked 8 batters. Gavin Hughes came on in relief, throwing the final 2.2 innings. He was touched up for 6 runs, on 5 hit. He struck out 2 and walked 2 batters.
Jayden Murphy hit a home run for Middleboro and was 1-5 driving in 2 runs. Jacob Landers was 2-4 with a triple and drove in 3 runs.
The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include
- Oliver Mattei
- Thomas Fournier
- Gavin Hughes
- Jacoby Harvey
- Carter Catell
- Mason Bond
- Daxton Gifford
- Tyler Johnson
- Nate O'Donnell
- Kaleb Johnson
- Caden Karam
- Max Kenney
- Patrick Guite
The team is managed by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.