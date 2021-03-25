BC Hockey Advances Past Notre Dame without Playing in Tourney

Notre Dame is out of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing within its Tier I testing group.

The decision announced Thursday was made after consulting with local health department officials at one of the regional sites in Albany, New York, and the NCAA Medical Advisory Group.

After losing in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, the school said the team remained in conference testing protocols through last Saturday and began additional PCR testing on campus. The university said the team went through seven rounds of testing in the seven days leading up to its departure for Albany on Wednesday

The Fighting Irish were the fourth seed in the Albany Regional and were slated to take on top-seeded Boston College on Saturday at the Times Union Center.

BC now advances to the next round.