Trey Yesavage pitched into the sixth inning in a sharp season debut, Kazuma Okamoto drove in two runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added an RBI single as Toronto stopped Boston’s season-best winning streak at three games and handed Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy his first loss since replacing Alex Cora, who was fired on Saturday.

The Red Sox failed to hit at least one home run for the first time in six games.

After being blanked 5-0 Monday, the Blue Jays bounced back to hand Boston its third shutout.

Yesavage (1-0) left to a standing ovation after pitching 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three, walked none and allowed four hits, three singles. He threw 74 pitches, 50 for strikes.

Toronto’s bullpen followed with 3 2/3 hitless frames. Mason Fluharty got two outs in the sixth and Jeff Hoffman struck out a pair in the seventh. Tyler Rogers worked the eighth and Louis Varland finished for his fourth save in four chances.

The 22-year-old Yesavage, who had a 3.58 ERA in six postseason appearances for Toronto last year, began the season on the injured list while recovering from a shoulder impingement.

Willson Contreras hit a one-out double in the first but Yesavage got Roman Anthony to ground out and retired Wilyer Abreu on a fly ball.

Yesavage finished his outing by striking out Contreras on a slider to begin the sixth.

Making his second start of the season, Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle (0-1) allowed three runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Okamoto opened the scoring with a two-out single off Tolle in the third.

Tolle exited after back-to-back two-out walks in the fifth. Guerrero greeted Zack Kelly with an RBI single.

Up next

RHP Brayan Bello (1-3, 9.00 ERA) starts for Boston in Wednesday's series finale against Toronto LHP Eric Lauer (1-3, 6.75).