After well over a year of constant disruptions, Bangor and surrounding communities throughout eastern Maine are anxiously awaiting the most meaningful back-to-school ever.

This September, it's time to bring back a sense of normalcy to the classroom. That's why Townsquare Media Bangor and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.

That's where we need you. Help us build a list of local school organizations that might benefit from being in the spotlight. We'll include some information about the organization in addition to details on how the community can donate.

Once we have that list finalized, we will share it here, and shortly after Townsquare Media Bangor and our Boosting With Pride sponsor, First National Bank, will award one deserving group a $500 "boost" for the equipment, materials, training, or whatever they need to allow our children to excel. Plus, another group will receive a $300 boost and yet another group will get a $200 boost.

Let's make this the most powerful school year ever for students throughout eastern Maine. Share details on your favorite local school organization below: