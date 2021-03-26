Boston Falls to Minnesota Thursday Night 7-4 Play Tampa Bay Friday at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night, March 25th, 7-4 as the Red Sox were held to just 6 hits, although 3 of them were home runs.

Bobby Dalbec continued to mash the ball this Spring, hitting his 7th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 5th inning, breaking up the no-hitter that Randy Dobnak had at the time.

Jonathan Arauz absolutely crushed the ball in his 2nd homer of the Spring, in the 7th inning, a solo shot, driving the ball to right field and out of the ballpark

Cesar Puello hit a 2-run homer in the 8th, his 1st of the Spring.

Martin Perez threw 4 innings, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 4. Josh Taylor threw 2 hitless innings and Matt Barnes threw 1 scoreless inning in relief.

The Boston Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, March 26th at 1:05 p.m. They will send Thaddeus Ward to the mound. The Red Sox have just 5 Spring Training games left, including today, before they open the 2021 Regular Season at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, April 1st.

