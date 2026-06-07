Red Sox and Yankees Postponed due to Rain, to Play Doubleheader on August 29
Boston's game at the New York Yankees on Saturday night was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 29.
The tarp was placed on the field about an hour before the 7:35 p.m. scheduled start and rain started about an hour later.
Cam Schlittler will start Sunday for the Yankees and Will Warren will open a three-game series in Cleveland on Monday. Ranger Suárez will start Sunday for Boston.
Boston has won six of its last seven games at Yankee Stadium after taking Friday’s series opener 5-3.
New York is 1-3 since captain Aaron Judge was sidelined by a stress fracture in a rib.
Get our free mobile app