The Boston Red Sox lost their 1st Spring Training Exhibition game on Monday, losing to the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in Florida.

The game was scoreless going into the 9th inning, when the Red Sox scored a run. Mikey Romero scored on Mickey Gasper's triple.

Boston had 8 hits in the game while Tampa Bay managed just 5 hits.

Connelly Early started on the mound for the Red Sox and went 2.0 innings without allowing a hit, striking out 1 and walking 1. Zack Kelly pitched 1 inning, allowing a hit, striking out 2. Kyle Keller followed, pitching an inning without allowing a hit. Wyatt Olds pitched the 5th inning, allowing a hit and striking out a batter. Noah Song pitched the 6th inning, striking out and walking 1. Jeremy Wu-Yeland pitched the 7th inning, walking 1. T.J. Sikkema pitched the 8th and retired 2 batters in the 9th inning. He allowed 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 1. Calvin Bickerstaff took the loss, facing 2 batters and allowing a hit and the winning run.

Boston will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, February 24th. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 1 p.m. and 1st pitch at 1:05 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket will broadcast Thursday, February 26th's game with the Tampa Bay Rays at 1 p.m. and then 13 Spring Training games in March before the Red Sox open the Regular Season on Thursday, March 26th at Cincinnati against the Reds.

