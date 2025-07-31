The Boston Red Sox crushed the Minnesota Twins 13-1 on Wednesday afternoon, July 30th in the series finale as Boston hit 4 home runs and Brayan Bello dominated on the mound.

Bello improved his record to 7-5, pitching 7.0 innings and holding the Twins to just 5 hits. He allowed 1 run, striking out and walking 4, and lowering his ERA (earned run average) to 3.19.

Chris Murphy closed out the game, pitching the final 2.0 innings. He held the Twins hitless.

Boston's bats were on fire, rapping out 16 hits.

Jarren Duran went 3-5 with a 2-run homer in the 6th inning and a double. The homer was his 11th of the season, and the double his 29th of the season. He drove in 4 runs.

Romy Gonzalez was 2-4, driving in 3 runs. He hit a 3-run homer in the 9th inning, his 7th of the season.

Masataka Yoshida was 2-5, driving in 3 runs. He hit his1st homer of the season, a solo shot in the 9th inning.

Trevor Story was 2-3. He hit his 17th homer, a solo shot in the the 2nd inning.

Roman Anthony, who has seemed to find a home as the lead-off batter was 2-5, with his 14th double of the season

Connor Wong was 2-4 with a double.

The game was so out of hand the Twins used Kody Clemens, normally an outfielder as a pitcher in the 0th inning. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, including 2 home runs. Clemens is the son of former Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens.

Check out the video highlights.

The Red Sox are now 59-51 and in 3rd place in the AL East. They own the 2nd place Wild Card playoff spot.

Boston is off on Thursday, July 31st. They return to Fenway Park to open a 6-game homestand with 3 games against the Houston Astros followed by 3 games with the Kansas City Royals. The pregame Friday August 1st against the Houston Astros begins at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10. Hear the games in Bangor on 92.9 The Ticket and in Downeast Maine on WDEA AM 1370.

