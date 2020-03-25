Breaking Down The Patriots Off-Season Moves

Some players have left New England, the Patriots have signed some players, and they have resigned some free agents from the team as well.

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub joined The Morning Line to discuss those moves, potential kickers, and his thoughts on Cam Newton becoming a Patriot.

Patriots Restricted Free Agents :

Adam Butler, DT (2nd Round Tender)

Jermaine Eluemunor, OG

Keionta Davis, DE

Patriots Unrestricted Free Agents :

Devin McCourty, S (re-signed)

Matthew Slater, ST (re-signed)

Joe Thuney, LG (franchise tag)

Shilique Calhoun, LB (re-signed)

Nick Folk, K

Marshall Newhouse, RT

James Ferentz, C

Kyle Van Noy, LB (Miami 4 year contract – 51 million)

Ted Karras, C (Miami 1 year contract – 4 million)

Elandon Roberts, LB (Miami 1 year contract - ??? million)

Jamie Collins, LB (Detroit 4 year contract – 30 million)

Danny Shelton, DT ( Detroit 2 year contract – 8 million)

Tom Brady, QB (Tampa Bay – 2 year contract – 50 million )

Nate Ebner, S/ST (NY Giants 1 year contract )

Phillip Dorsett, WR (Seattle – 1 year contract

Patriots Free Agents Signings :

Adrian Phillips – S/ST (Chargers)

Beau Allen – DT (Buccaneers)

Damiere Bryd – WR/KR/PR (Cardinals)

Brian Hoyer – QB (Colts)

Brandon Copeland – OLB (Jets)

Danny Vitale – FB (Packers)

Cody Davis – S/ST (Jaguars)