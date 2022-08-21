Brenton Parritt Squeaks Out Speedway 95 Win

Brenton Parritt of Steuben and Dean Smart of Milford followed Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort for 29 laps of the 30 lap Dysart’s Late Model feature Saturday night at Speedway 95, swapping the second and third positions several times over the course of the race. Starting in turn 1 on the 30th lap, Parritt dove under Seger and raced him side by side out of turn 2, down the backstretch, and through turn three. As the duo came out of turn 4, Parritt edged his car past Seger’s, touching the finish line 0.115 second ahead. Seger finished second with Smart finishing third, right on Seger’s bumper. The trio had raced nose to tail and side by side for the last 25 laps of the race, showing their skills to the crowd that applauded them heartily as they climbed out of their cars in victory lane. Todd Lawrence of Levant and Steve Kimball of Hermon rounded out the top five.

The Gray Earthworks Street Stock finishing order changed drastically when the top five underwent technical inspection following the event. Scott Modery of Hermon and Kris Watson of Kenduskeag battled for the lead for the second half of the event, swapping the lead several times through a series of caution periods. On the last restart with three laps to go, Modery got to the front first and stayed there to the checkers. Modery’s was the only car out of the top four to pass the tech check following the race. Watson, who finished second, was found to have a carburetor that didn’t meet specifications. Third place finisher Cole Robinson‘s car had several violations, as it was built for touring throughout New England and he was at 95 “shaking it down” rather than racing for a win. Fourth place James Doucette of Skowhegan also had a carburetor issue that relegated him to a last place finish. Keith Ogden of Holden was determined to finish second, with Donnie Blanchard of Farmington, Bobbie O’Brien of Calais and JR Ogden of Hancock rounding out the top five in that order.

Dennis Burns of Carmel led the caution free Casella Waste Systems Sport 4 20 lap feature from start to finish, posting his fourth win of the season. Last week’s winner, Roy Hathorn of Brownville, came from a 7th place start to finish second, with 2020 champion Andrew McTague Jr. of Frankfort in third. Robert Mushero of W. Enfield drove to a fourth place finish with Trevor Hathorn, rookie son of Roy, finishing fifth.

The caution filled Coca-Cola Bottling Company Cage Runner feature saw Kevin Seekins of Frankfort lead the first 21 laps until a lap 22 caution allowed Chip Farrington of China, who had come from a 7th place start, to overtake the lead on the restart. Seekins ran second for only a lap when his right front wheel broke and he slid into the turn one wall and was done for the night. Two more cautions ensued as the group tried to complete the 25 laps of the race. At the end, Farrington crossed the finish line first, with Dustyn Carrow of Carmel, who started second, finishing second. Third went to Jason Phillips of Augusta, with Horace Crawford of Troy and George Walker of Glenburn finishing fourth and fifth.

Racing at Speedway 95 will continue of Wednesday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m. with another Varney GMC Wacky Wednesday program. The track will be closed on Saturday, August 27 so drivers and fans can attend the Oxford 250 week-end. Wednesday, August 31 will be the season finale for the Wednesday night shows, and Saturday racing will continue on September 3 at 7:00 p.m.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben

2. 17 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort

3. 24 Dean Smart, Milford

4. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

5. 19 Steve Kimball, Hermon

GRAY EARTHWORKS STREET STOCKS:

1. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

2. 11 Keith Ogden, Holden

3. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Farmington

4. 7 Bobbie O’ Brien, Calais

5. 9 JR Ogden, Hancock

COCA-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 02 Chip Farrington, China

2. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel

3. 15X Jason Phillips, Augusta

4. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

5. 17 George Walker, Glenburn

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SPORT 4:

1. 97 Dennis Burns, Carmel

2. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

3. 28 Andrew McTague Jr. Frankfort

4. 99 Robert Mushero, W. Enfield

5. 08 Trevor Hathorn. Brownville

