Viktor Arvidsson scored the decisive goal in the shootout and had three assists in the third period as the Boston Bruins rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Sunday.

It is the ninth time in franchise history the Bruins have posted a three-goal, third-period comeback, and the first since March 13, 2018, when they defeated Carolina 6-4.

Fraser Minten also scored in the shootout for the Bruins, who have won three straight and five of six. The victory also kept Boston in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 92 points.

Pavel Zacha had two power-play goals — including the tying score with 11 seconds remaining — and an assist while Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist. Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.

Boone Jenner scored in his 800th NHL game, Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Coyle scored on the power-play during a three-goal first period for Columbus, Kirill Marchenko added a pair of assists.

Jet Greaves stopped 35 shots as the Blue Jackets fell to 2-3-1 in their last six. Columbus did earn a point. With 88 points, they are two ahead of Ottawa and Detroit for the East's second wild card.

Jenner was called for tripping with 42 seconds remaining. The Bruins pulled Swayman for an extra skater and tied it with 11 seconds remaining Zacha chipped it over Greaves' shoulder and blocker.

It was the Bruins' fourth-latest, game-tying goal over the last 30 years for the Bruins.

Boston made it a one-goal game on third-period scores 2:14 apart. McAvoy put in a long wrist shot from near the blue line at 6:29 and Zacha added a power-play goal.

Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier suffered an upper-body injury during the second period and did not return.

Up next

Bruins: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.