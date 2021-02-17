Bruins Making Changes To Their Top 2 Lines

The Boston Bruins are tinkering with perfection, or at least the B's "Perfection Line" of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak.

And this is as Boston sits with one of the best records in the NHL at 9-2-1.

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy is hoping it gets both lines rolling offensively and helps some pucks come the way of Pastrnak.

The new lines are :

Marchand - Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Nick Ritchie - David Krecji - David Pastrnak

