Connor Zary scored off a scramble in front of the goal on a power play at 1:53 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 2-1 victory over Boston on Monday night. sending the Bruins to their sixth straight loss.

Zary scored with Boston's Jonathan Aspirot off for high-sticking Blake Coleman at the end of regulation.

Coleman tied it at 1 for Calgary with 6:28 left in the second period with his 12th goal of the season. Dustin Wolf made 24 saves to help the Flames to their second victory and fourth in five games.

Andrew Peeke scored for Boston with 1:54 left in the first.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 18 shots for the Bruins.

Bruins: At Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Flames: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.