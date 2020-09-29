Cam Newton Brings Energy, Confidence and Swagger to Patriots

Three games into the Cam Newton Era in Foxborough, the Patriots are 2-1 and playing better than many may have expected.

Newton has passed for 714 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and has rushed for 149 yards and an additional four touchdowns.

Newton became the first person to pass for 500+ yards and rush for at least four TD's in a team's first two games, and he entered week two tied for the league-lead in rushing touchdowns with Christian McCaffrey.

Following the Patriots' 36-20 week three win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Julian Edelman spoke to Newton's influence outside of the white lines, saying he brings an energy and a swagger to the team which is crucial, especially in 2020 with no fans in the stands for the most part.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston joined The Drive on Tuesday to discuss Newton's impact on the field and off at One Patriot Place. Yet despite the warm feelings through three weeks, Perry says he wouldn't expect to see the team and QB agree to an extension during the season.

You can hear Perry's full thoughts on Newton and the Patriots, below -