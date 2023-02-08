Caribou Girls Beat Presque Isle 52-30 [STATS]

The Caribou Girls Basketball Team beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 52-30 on Tuesday night, February 7th in Presque Isle.

The Vikings led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou was on top 37-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with a game-high 32 points. She had 4 3-pointers in the game. Liv Adams had 7 points. Selena Savage had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Roassalyn Buck with 10 points while Karlynn Gilmour had 9 points. The Wildcats sank 7 3-pointers in the game, 3 each by Buck and Gilmour and 1 by Anna Jeandreau who finished with 8 points. Presque Isle was 3-8 from the free throw line.

Caribou is 14-3 with a make-up game scheduled at Orono

Presque Isle is 8-9 with a make-up game scheduled at Foxcroft Academy.

Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Vikings Girls 15 9 13 15 52 Presque Isle Girls 9 8 9 4 30

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Selena Savage 3 - 1 - - Brianna Levesque 0 - - - - Phoebe Solomon 0 - - - - Ainsley Caron 1 - - 1 2 Liv Adams 7 2 - 3 5 Joslyn Griffeth 0 - - - - Abby Haney 2 1 - - - Madelyn Deprey 32 4 4 12 14 Amelia Godin 0 - - - - Madelyn Morrow 5 2 - 1 2 Carly Morrow 2 1 - - - Brynne Hamilton 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 10 5 17 23

Presque Isle