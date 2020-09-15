Celtics Aim For First Trip To The NBA Finals Since 2010

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat tip off the Eastern Conference Finals tonight at 6:40 p.m. It's the fourth time the teams will meet in the postseason, with Miami holding a 2-1 edge all-time, courtesy of the LeBron James years in South Beach.

The Heat may be the only team playing better than the Celtics in the postseason, as they had no issue with Indiana in a quarterfinals sweep, then dispatched of Giannis and the Bucks in five games in the semifinals.

Led by Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and a band of rising stars, the Heat look to match Boston's depth, which will counter with the three-headed attack of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, while also hoping to welcome Gordon Hayward back into the rotation at some point during the series.

Hayward has been ruled out for tonight's game, but Brad Stevens said he expects to see Hayward back on the court vs. the Heat.

With the Celtics as slight betting favorites according to Vegas, Brian Robb of The Boston Sports joined The Drive on Tuesday to preview the series and explain where the Celtics can find an edge as they search for banner #18.