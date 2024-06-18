Celtics Celebrate! [PHOTOS]

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

After winning their 18th Championship, beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 at home at the TD Garden the celebration began! Check out the photos!

The confetti canons fired!

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Confetti falls onto the parquet floor covering the players.

Photo by Peter Casey - Pool/Getty Images
Imagine how much this confetti will be selling for on Ebay?

Photo by Peter Casey - Pool/Getty Images
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
President of Operations Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates!!

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics celebrates !

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics yells while lifting the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy!

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Majority owner Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics celebrates in the locker room. You just have to believe that Red Auerbach was lighting up a cigar in heaven too!

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Kristaps Porzingis #8 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in the locker room !

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates in his team's locker room with a WWE style Championship belt!

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
What a huge in-season addition to the team! Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics celebrates !

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Go ahead Kyrie...Step on the leprechaun now!

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
This shirt has to be a best-seller in Boston!

Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images
I wonder if these 2 made it to work on Tuesday?

Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images
And we leave you with this image! Congratulations to the Celtics!

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
