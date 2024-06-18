Celtics Celebrate! [PHOTOS]
After winning their 18th Championship, beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 at home at the TD Garden the celebration began! Check out the photos!
The confetti canons fired!
Confetti falls onto the parquet floor covering the players.
Imagine how much this confetti will be selling for on Ebay?
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy
President of Operations Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates!!
Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics celebrates !
Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics yells while lifting the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy!
Majority owner Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics celebrates in the locker room. You just have to believe that Red Auerbach was lighting up a cigar in heaven too!
Kristaps Porzingis #8 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in the locker room !
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates in his team's locker room with a WWE style Championship belt!
What a huge in-season addition to the team! Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics celebrates !
Go ahead Kyrie...Step on the leprechaun now!
This shirt has to be a best-seller in Boston!
I wonder if these 2 made it to work on Tuesday?
And we leave you with this image! Congratulations to the Celtics!