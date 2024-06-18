Celtics Celebrate! [PHOTOS]

After winning their 18th Championship, beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 at home at the TD Garden the celebration began! Check out the photos!

The confetti canons fired!

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Confetti falls onto the parquet floor covering the players.

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Peter Casey - Pool/Getty Images

Imagine how much this confetti will be selling for on Ebay?

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Peter Casey - Pool/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

President of Operations Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates!!

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics celebrates !

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics yells while lifting the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy!

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Majority owner Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics celebrates in the locker room. You just have to believe that Red Auerbach was lighting up a cigar in heaven too!

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis #8 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in the locker room !

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates in his team's locker room with a WWE style Championship belt!

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

What a huge in-season addition to the team! Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics celebrates !

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Go ahead Kyrie...Step on the leprechaun now!

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

This shirt has to be a best-seller in Boston!

Boston Celtics Fans Celebrate Their Team Winning The Championship Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

I wonder if these 2 made it to work on Tuesday?

Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

And we leave you with this image! Congratulations to the Celtics!

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images