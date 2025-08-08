The Boston Celtics traded recently acquired forward Georges Niang and two future second-round draft picks to the Utah Jazz i

Get our free mobile app

The deal is contingent on the players passing their physicals.

Niang is headed to Utah just a month after being dealt to Boston as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. Niang previously spent four seasons with Utah. He appeared in 79 games split between Atlanta and Cleveland last season when he averaged a career-high 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Shedding the final year of Niang's salary for next season will save Boston $8 million in luxury taxes, and allow it to stay under the second penalty apron following the addition of Chris Boucher, who agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal.

Boucher has spent the past seven seasons with Toronto, where he was part of its 2019 championship team.

Get our free mobile app