Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens put it as politely as he could...the Golden State Warriors are 'awfully freakin' good'.

Tonight's game is the talk of the NBA. Stevens and his Celtics are 13-2, riding 13 straight wins. Golden State is the defending NBA champion and 11-3 to start this season.

Steph Curry is nursing a thigh injury but is expected to play. Kyrie Irving has that facial fracture but will play wearing the protective facemask.

NOTE: Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket has live coverage of the game starting at 7:30pm.