Do You Believe It? High School Fall Sports Season Starts Today

Please forgive me when I say that today is the official start to the fall sports season in Maine high school sports. That’s right, fall sports season. There are a few weeks of summer remaining but teams have been training since the final week of July in anticipation of the opening of soccer, golf, track, and football.

Easing into the schedule

Many varsity teams will see their frequency of games played pickup when school goes back in over the next couple of weeks. There are a handful of schools that will be back in session this week, with more to follow. A light schedule kicks off the opening day of regular season high school soccer on Monday.

Monday games:

In varsity girls' soccer, the Washburn Beavers will travel to take on the cooperative team of Wisdom/Van Buren at 4:00. Van Buren was unable to field a full squad for the upcoming season and was granted a waiver to join the Wisdom teams for 2022. Wisdom is the defending Class D North champions and fell to powerhouse, North Yarmouth academy in the state championship. The Ashland girls will be traveling to Fort Fairfield to take on the rebuilt Tigers in a Class D matchup that could have implications on the final standings in mid-October. Hodgdon girls will be taking on Easton under the lights at 7:00 p.m.

Hawks and Bears set to meet in boys action

Starting the boys' season in Aroostook County will be the Hodgdon Hawks and Easton Bears at 5:00 p.m. Easton is expected to be one of the top contenders in Class D North with most of their starters back from last year's team.

Your help is appreciated

Best of luck to all of the Aroostook County teams and athletes in all sports this year. If you have any photos, recaps, or interesting notes from any games, please send them to jeff.clockedile@townsquaremedia.com. I'll do everything I can to feature the local student-athletes and their journeys.