It was business as usual for Tom Brady Saturday night as he guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-23 Wild Card Round victory over the Washington Football Team, throwing for 381 yards and 2 TD's.

It was Brady's 31st career playoff victory, bringing him into a tie with Bill Belichick for the most postseason wins by a player or head coach in NFL history.

In a year that saw Brady account for 43 TD's in his age-43 season and the Patriots miss the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, let's take the temperature on Pats fans who may still be bitter about Brady's departure vs. those thankful for the time spent in Foxborough and who wish him the best in the Sunshine State.