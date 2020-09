The New England Patriots entered last night's game as 4-point underdogs and, despite facing a near-perfect effort from the Seattle Seahawks, the Pats finished 1-yard from victory.

Did the inspired effort make you feel differently about the Patriots' chances in 2020? Are you more confident today in Cam and Co.'s ability to score in bunches?

Could last night's loss have been a positive for Belichick and the Pats?...