Fill the Alfond – Friday December 30

You're invited to head up to the Alfond Arena this Friday night for the annual Fill the Alfond Hockey Game featuring the Bangor Rams and the Brewer Witches.

New this year, the Penobscot Pioneers, the Girls coop team with players from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town and Orono High Schools will start the evening off with a game against the Lewiston Blue Devils Girls Hockey Team at 5 p.m.

That will then be followed by the Bangor - Brewer Boy's Hockey game at 7:15 p.m.

Admission is just $5.00 for all ages, and the one price gets you into both games. (Note- Bangor or Brewer sports passes do not apply to this special game).

There will also be a chance to win $100 with the slap of the puck in between periods.

