Flagg and Florida Eagles Highlights [VIDEO]
The #1 Florida Eagles beat #8 Air Nado 78-45 in the opening round of the Geico Top Flight invite on Friday, October 14th.
Former Nokomis High School star Cooper Flagg is playing for the Florida Eagles as his current school Montverde Academy doesn't have a team playing in the invite.
Flagg and the Eagles will be playing in the 1st semifinal game tonight, Saturday October 15th at 7:30 p.m. That game will be streamed on ESPN+
The Finals on Sunday night take place at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2
Get our free mobile app
10 Essential Things I Wish I Knew In My 20's
When you scratch your head and say "where did the time go", look back and think about the lessons you've learned along the journey.