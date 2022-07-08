Flagg’s Double-Double Leads USA U-17 Past Serbia 106-80 [VIDEO]

Flagg&#8217;s Double-Double Leads USA U-17 Past Serbia 106-80 [VIDEO]

Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg seems to be getting stronger and exuding confidence the deeper the USA U-17 goes in the tournament in Malaga, Spain. On Friday morning, Flagg had a double-double leading the USA in points and rebounds in their 106-80 victory over Serbia in the quarterfinals.

Flagg finished with a game-high 18 points to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds. He also had 4 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocked shots in 24 minutes. The 24 minutes were the most he had played in any of the 5 games to date.

Through five games, Cooper is now averaging 10 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game. He is averaging 3 blocked shots per game, 1.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game.

You can see the Quarterfinal game against Serbia below.

The USA U-17 will play Lithuania in the semifinals on Saturday, July 9.

