Former Bronco, Black Bear and Major Leaguer Mike Bordick to Speak at Hampden Hot Stove August 28th

Mike Bordick had a 14 year major league baseball career from 1990 to 2003 playing in 1720 games. Prior to that he played for the UMaine Black Bears and before that he went to Hampden Academy. He will be speaking at a Hot Stove presentation Sunday, August 28th at the Hampden Academy Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will be available at the door, and tickets are $5.00 for students, $10.00 for adults with families being charged a maximum of $25.00. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

The proceeds from the night will benefit Bordick Park and Hampden Academy's Baseball programs. The Senior and Junior Legion baseball teams will be honored and recognized during the show.

Bordick started his major league career in 1990 and played for the Oakland A's for 7 years, the Baltimore Orioles for 6 years and New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays for 1 year each. He had a lifetime .260 batting average with 91 home runs and 96 stolen bases

