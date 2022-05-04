Free Non-Contact Football Clinic for Youth Ages 9-14 Coached by Former Patriots and Local Coaches

There will be a FREE non-contact football clinic for boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 9-14 coached by former New England Patriot players and local coaches in Bangor on Tuesday June 21st. The clinic will take place on the new artificial turf at Cameron Stadium behind the William Cohen School.

To register please click HERE

Check-in: 11:00 a.m.

Camp Start: 11:30 am

Parent Info Sessions: 12:00 pm

Meal/Camp End: 1:30 pm

Children should wear sneakers, shorts and bring water and sunblock. Lunch will be provided to all participants and a light snack and water will be provided during registration

No equipment is needed. Each participant will rotate through 6 15-minute stations. Each station represents a position on the field.

Parents are not required to stay, however they are encouraged to stay for 3 15-minute parent info sessions which will address nutrition, "The Way You Win Matters" and sportsmanship