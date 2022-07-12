Garrett Whitlock to Pitch In Portland Tuesday Night July 12

Ready for a quick trip to Portland tonight? Garrett Whitlock will pitch for the Portland Sea Dogs tonight, July 12th when they play host to the Somerset Patriots. The game begins at 6 p.m.

The plan is for Whitlock to pitch for 2 innings in a rehab assignment. Not only will you be able to see this major-leaguer pitch but it is also Rafael Devers Bobblehead Night. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Rafael Devers laundry cart bobblehead.

Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor is also expected to see action tonight.

Tickets are still available and may be purchased HERE

