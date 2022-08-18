Georgia Offers Cooper Flagg D-1 Scholarship

Newport Maine basketball sensation Cooper Flagg is going to have a hard decision about where to attend college in three years after yet another Division 1 school offered him a full scholarship.

Unofficially that means the following Division 1 schools have offered Cooper scholarships:

West Virginia

Duke

University of Michigan

UCLA

University of Iowa

University of Albany

Bryant University

University of Maine

Georgia

Cooper and his brother Ace are heading to Montverde Academy in Florida for school in September, after leading Nokomis High School to their 1st Boy's Basketball Gold Ball last winter.

Montverde Academy were the National High School Champions in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022