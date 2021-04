Jake Devereaux returned to The Morning Line from the Over The Monster Podcast and he broke down what he thinks is the ceiling for the Red Sox season if all breaks right.

We also talked about Rafael Devers and how he's not getting a lot of discussion this spring, and Jake has a reason why that is the case.

The season is upon us, and now it's time for the games to count in the standings and Jake Devereaux let's us know what to watch for.