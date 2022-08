Hampden Jr. Legion Advances to Northeast Tournament in Massachusetts

The Hampden (Queen City) Jr. Legion Riverdogs are the Maine State Champions and will advance to the Northeast Tournament at Fitton Field in Shrewsbury Massachusetts, to be played August 3-7.

Photo Jon Perry Photo Jon Perry loading...

The Riverdogs are coached by Jon Perry assisted by Perry Antone, Frank Peckham and Sam Economy

The Riverdogs are a team made up of players from Brewer and Hampden Academy.

Brewer players include

Anthony Chiappone

Jed Gilpatrick

Logan Levansalor

Evan Nadeau

Mike Desjardins

Grady Vanidestine

Hampden Academy players include

Aiden Huley

Andrew Cote

Kaysen Wildman

Ben Allen

Bodie Bishop

TJ Llerena

Collin Peckham

Logan Burns

Ethan Phelps

Kam Hale

Kaden Beloff

Garrett MacLeod

The teams playing in the Northeast Regional include

Connecticut - Dansbury Post 60

Maine - Hampden (Queen City Riverdogs)

Massachesetts - Franklin Post 75

New Hampshire - Concord Post 21

New York - Greece Post 468

Rhode Island - Cumberland Post 14

Vermont - Essex Post 91

Host - Shrewsbury Ma Post 397

The schedule is

Wednesday, August 3

Game 1 - Concord NH vs. Greece NY

Game 2 - Hampden ME vs. Cumberland RI

Game 3 - Essex VT vs. Franklin MA

Game 4 - Waterford CT vs. Host Shrewsbury

Thursday August 4

Game 5 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6 - Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 7 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3

Game 8 - Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4

Friday August 5

Game 9 - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7

Game 10 - Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8

Game 11 - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Saturday August 6