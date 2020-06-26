Headlines & Highlights For Friday June 26th, 2020

If you want to know all that is going on in the world of sports start your day the right way with The Morning Line.

Some of the details are coming out about MLB COVID-19 testing and about what the roster deadlines will be leading up to the July 1st training camp.

The San Francisco Giants have a plan to have more than just empty seats in Oracle Park even without fans in the stands during the season, we let you know what they have in mind.

NASCAR will have fans in place at the Cup race in Louden, New Hampshire August 2nd, we will have some of the specifications they are putting in place to facilitate having a crowd.

We also have the latest details from the NASCAR investigation of the noose tied to the end of a garage pull rope at Talladega, and the details about a plan for a North Carolina dirt track race track, and how some social media posts were pulled down.

The man who's played in the NBA for four decades and the second most amount of games in league history announced his retirement yesterday. We have the details on that too.

The PGA Tour is underway in Connecticut and it nearly had a magical number posted by the first round leader, we give you that update.

The new arena in Seattle for the yet to be named NHL expansion franchise has a name after a company bought the naming rights, they won't put their name on the building though because they have another plan.

American Christian Pulisic helped Red Sox owner John Henry win a title in England yesterday.

And of course we have the latest Asian baseball news and notes including details about the hospitalization of one manager in Korea all as part our recap of sports in the Headlines and Highlights on The Morning Line.