History of Maine Little League Champions

Ever wonder which community has won the most Maine State Little League (11-12) Championships? Here's your answer as we have all the state champions from 1957-2022.

A Maine Little League team has played in the Little League World Series 3 times.

In 1951 Suburban, a Portland-area league covering the suburbs of Cape Elizabeth, Westbrook, Scarborough and Falmouth, became Maine's first ever World Series entrant.

And then in 1971 Augusta East ran the table at the Eastern Region tournament in New London, Connecticut. Augusta East defeated Wallington, New Jersey 3-2 in the championship game to become only the second Maine league to qualify for the Little League World Series.

In 2005 the team from Westbrook represented Maine in the World Series.

Here's the history of the Maine Little League State Champions

1957 - Portland League

1958 - Saco/Old Orchard Beach

1959 - Brewer

1960 - Augusta East

1961 - Bangor West Side

1962 - Waldo County

1963 - Brewer

1964 - Waterville National

1965 - Cape Elizabeth

1966 - Sandford/Springvale

1967 - South Portland American

1968 - Brewer

1969 - Portland League Seven

1970 - Auburn

1971 - Augusta East

1972 - Cape Elizabeth

1973 - Millinocket

1974 - Cape Elizabeth

1975 - Brewer

1976 - Auburn Suburban

1977 - Cape Elizabeth

1978 - Cumberland Suburban

1979 - Westrbook

1980 - Auburn Suburban

1981 - South Portland National

1982 - West Biddeford

1983 - Waldo County

1984 - Auburn Suburban

1985 - Westrbook

1986 - Old Town

1987 - Old Town

1988 - Saco Maremont

1989 - Bangor West Side

1990 - Augusta North

1991 - Augusta North

1992 - Falmouth

1993 - Auburn Suburban

1994 - Bangor West Side

1995 - Portland North

1996 - Portland North

1997 - Auburn Suburban

1998 - Augusta West

1999 - West Biddeford

2000 - Auburn Suburban

2001 - Lincoln (Damariscotta)

2002 - Westbrook

2003 - Augusta West

2004 - East Biddeford

2005 - Westbrook

2006 - Yarmouth

2007 - Portland North

2008 - Camden Rockport

2009 - Bangor East

2010 - Bangor East

2011 - Yarmouth

2012 - Scarborough

2013 - Saco/Maremont

2014 - Falmouth

2015 - Biddeford

2016 - Scarborough

2017 - South Portland American

2018 - Saco/Maremont

2019 - Lewiston

2020 - No Tournament due to COVID

2021 - Saco/Dayton

2022 - Bangor

