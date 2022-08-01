History of Maine Little League Champions
Ever wonder which community has won the most Maine State Little League (11-12) Championships? Here's your answer as we have all the state champions from 1957-2022.
A Maine Little League team has played in the Little League World Series 3 times.
In 1951 Suburban, a Portland-area league covering the suburbs of Cape Elizabeth, Westbrook, Scarborough and Falmouth, became Maine's first ever World Series entrant.
And then in 1971 Augusta East ran the table at the Eastern Region tournament in New London, Connecticut. Augusta East defeated Wallington, New Jersey 3-2 in the championship game to become only the second Maine league to qualify for the Little League World Series.
In 2005 the team from Westbrook represented Maine in the World Series.
Here's the history of the Maine Little League State Champions
- 1957 - Portland League
- 1958 - Saco/Old Orchard Beach
- 1959 - Brewer
- 1960 - Augusta East
- 1961 - Bangor West Side
- 1962 - Waldo County
- 1963 - Brewer
- 1964 - Waterville National
- 1965 - Cape Elizabeth
- 1966 - Sandford/Springvale
- 1967 - South Portland American
- 1968 - Brewer
- 1969 - Portland League Seven
- 1970 - Auburn
- 1971 - Augusta East
- 1972 - Cape Elizabeth
- 1973 - Millinocket
- 1974 - Cape Elizabeth
- 1975 - Brewer
- 1976 - Auburn Suburban
- 1977 - Cape Elizabeth
- 1978 - Cumberland Suburban
- 1979 - Westrbook
- 1980 - Auburn Suburban
- 1981 - South Portland National
- 1982 - West Biddeford
- 1983 - Waldo County
- 1984 - Auburn Suburban
- 1985 - Westrbook
- 1986 - Old Town
- 1987 - Old Town
- 1988 - Saco Maremont
- 1989 - Bangor West Side
- 1990 - Augusta North
- 1991 - Augusta North
- 1992 - Falmouth
- 1993 - Auburn Suburban
- 1994 - Bangor West Side
- 1995 - Portland North
- 1996 - Portland North
- 1997 - Auburn Suburban
- 1998 - Augusta West
- 1999 - West Biddeford
- 2000 - Auburn Suburban
- 2001 - Lincoln (Damariscotta)
- 2002 - Westbrook
- 2003 - Augusta West
- 2004 - East Biddeford
- 2005 - Westbrook
- 2006 - Yarmouth
- 2007 - Portland North
- 2008 - Camden Rockport
- 2009 - Bangor East
- 2010 - Bangor East
- 2011 - Yarmouth
- 2012 - Scarborough
- 2013 - Saco/Maremont
- 2014 - Falmouth
- 2015 - Biddeford
- 2016 - Scarborough
- 2017 - South Portland American
- 2018 - Saco/Maremont
- 2019 - Lewiston
- 2020 - No Tournament due to COVID
- 2021 - Saco/Dayton
- 2022 - Bangor
